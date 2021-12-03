I-75 Exit 2 bridge demolition set

LAKE PARK – Demolition of the old Interstate 75 bridge at the Exit 2/Lake Park/Bellville Road interchange is scheduled to begin next week, weather permitting.
Demolition will clear the way for the contractor to build new spans in the same spot, replacing the bridge that was built in 1961, state traffic officials said in a statement.
Traffic shifted Nov. 10 to two lanes of the new overpass built adjacent to the old bridge. Staging construction in this way prevents having to close the interchange, state officials said.
Removal of the bridge will be done at night and will impact traffic, they added.
The contractor plans to start Dec. 6 over I-75 South.
One lane will close at 7 p.m. Both lanes will close at 10 p.m. and traffic will exit at the interchange, cross Bellville Road and return to I-75.
If removal of the span isn't finished in one night the same schedule will apply Dec. 7. Removal of the bridge span over northbound lanes is scheduled Dec. 8 and 9, if a second night is needed. The same lane closure times will apply.
Changes due to weather will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.
Lane closures are needed for the safety of interstate drivers, state officials said. The contractor will be cutting and removing large chunks of the spans using chains and a crane. Law enforcement will be on scene to help with traffic.
When the double-lane closure begins deputies will be stationed at the bottom of the ramp and on Bellville Road at the top of the ramp.
Reconstruction of the interchange began in spring 2020 and is scheduled for completion in September 2022. Construction is expected to improve operation and accommodate any future widening of the interstate, state officials said.
The total cost of the project is approximately $49.3 million, which includes preliminary engineering, right of way acquisition and construction.
