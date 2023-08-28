File art rain
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Brooks , Lakeland and Lowndes Counties.

A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected

somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Valdosta

- Hahira

- Lake Park

- Quitman

- Lakeland

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain

possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74

to 110 mph

- The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or

2 hurricane force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property

should be urgently completed. Prepare for considerable wind

damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some

having window, door, and garage door failures leading to

structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some

destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles.

Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

- Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

- Large areas with power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally

higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major

flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are

likely.

- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially

if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and

rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may

become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers

may become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or

washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover

escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of

moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions

become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some

weakened or washed out.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few

tornadoes

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a

few tornadoes.

- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to

tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before

hazardous weather arrives.

- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter

quickly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the

execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with

power and communications disruptions.

- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,

chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or

overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,

shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown

off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

