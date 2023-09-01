ATLANTA — Georgia’s insurance commissioner John King is setting up a special event to assist people with their Hurricane Idalia-related insurance issues.
A “Hurricane Claims Village” will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 4, at the Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, in Valdosta, according to a statement from the insurance commissioner’s office.
At the Hurricane Claims Village, policyholders can meet face-to-face with professionals in the insurance industry who can help them file a claim or answer any insurance-related questions they may have, the statement said. The Hurricane Claims Village will include representatives from the Georgia Department of Insurance and major insurance carriers such as State Farm, USAA, Georgia Farm Bureau and Liberty Mutual.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Division will also be on hand to investigate any potentially fraudulent activity and educate residents on how to protect themselves from post-disaster insurance scams.
Those unable to attend can call the Consumer Services Hotline for assistance at 1-800-656-2298, available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
