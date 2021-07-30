MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Hunt Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities, recently announced its support of Operation Homefront and its annual Back-to-School Brigade program to provide school supplies to military families.
HHF will deliver 2,100 backpacks filled with school supplies and distributing them throughout the month of August to HMC communities across the U.S.
Hunt Heroes Foundation will distribute back-to-school supplies from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Community Center in Quiet Pines, Moody Air Force Base, organization representatives said in a statement.
Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization that provides military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and recurring family support programs throughout the year. HMC has a committed and long-standing relationship with the military community and understands the challenges that affect military families.
