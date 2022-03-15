Hunger Fight provides school meals

VALDOSTA – Florida nonprofit Hunger Fight has announced it will provide local Title-One elementary school students with meals for the weekend.
Schools include Pinevale Elementary, Clyattville Elementary and Moulton Branch Elementary, organizers said in a statement.
“We are humbled by the support of this community in helping us further our mission and ensure students have nutritious meals to last them through the weekends,” said Ritchie Pickron, area development director.
Hunger Fight team members Pickron and Dean Porter were joined by Pinevale Elementary School counselor Danita Boyd and Tiffany Johnson-Lewis along with Hunger Fight community partner members Doyer Deloach, general manager, and Jai Kinsey, sales management with Pepsi Company, and Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce partner Betty Morgan, vice president of business development, when making the first delivery, organizers said.
On Saturday, April 30, Hunger Fight will host its Valdosta inaugural community outreach event at Valdosta State University.
"This team-building opportunity offers businesses a chance to purchase a table and help package the meals that will be distributed in our local community," organizers said.
Hunger Fight’s goal is to pack 120,000 meals for the Valdosta area.
For more information on Hunger Fight or the upcoming outreach event, contact Pickron, (850) 363-0174, email at ritchie@hungerfight.org, or online at www.HungerFight.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.