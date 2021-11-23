Hundreds turn up for food giveaway

VALDOSTA — Ken Carter, a code enforcement officer for Lowndes County, was busy loading boxes of corn into people’s cars Tuesday morning.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done this here,” he said.
Carter was volunteering to help Second Harvest of South Georgia’s Thanksgiving food giveaway, held in the main parking lot of Valdosta High School.
This was the first year that county employees had volunteered to help, said county manager Paige Dukes. About 30 county workers were pitching in, she said.
“Absolutely we will make this a regular thing,” she said.
Other groups that sent help included Barnes Health Care, student organizations and Moody Air Force Base, said Eliza McCall of Second Harvest. Other people on hand were Valdosta’s fire chief and police chief, as well as the county commission chairman and commissioners and Valdosta city council members.
“We’ve had the most volunteers that we’ve had in two years,” she said.
The food packages included boxes of corn, peas, carrots, milk, chicken, oranges, grapes and bread; households with children also got a box of “child-friendly” goods, McCall said.
With temperatures in the upper 30s, McCall and others began setting up the giveaway at 4:30 a.m. “and there were already people waiting in line,” she said.
When all was said and done, Second Harvest had loaded up 710 cars; with an estimated two households per car, that came to 1,420 households, McCall said.
“We gave out almost 200,000 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 167,000 meals,” she said.
This was the last food event for Second Harvest in 2021; the next one won’t be until January 2022, McCall said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.