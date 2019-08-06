VALDOSTA – Students returning to school this week received help with preparations Saturday during the Second Annual Back-to-School Community Block Party in Drexel Park.
More than 850 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to students, Ashlyn Becton, city public information officer, said.
The City of Valdosta established the yearly gathering to allow supplies to be donated in one central location, officials have previously said.
Parents and students took advantage of the playground, ate food, listened to a D.J. and met with various vendors during the block party.
Sametha Ross brought her sons, Ethan and Elijah Ross, to see what was being offered.
“I think it’s a great event for the community because there are definitely people that need this and (it) also gets the kids’ mindsets prepared for school,” the mom said.
She said it helped to see what was available.
Representatives from city schools – such as W.G. Nunn Elementary School and Valdosta High School – spoke with parents.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority gave away school supplies and talked with residents about available sports options.
Kelly Hritz, program coordinator, said she believes the block party connects parents to resources.
“It brings the community together to do something as a whole for the children in the community and also gives the parents what all we have to offer to children,” she said.
Becton said the city thanks Walmart for its financial sponsorship as well as its donation of school supplies.
She said the Lowndes County Commission office also donated items.
“Our community partners really made it successful,” Becton said.
Donations not only assisted with the block party but have aided the city in preparing for the event next year, she said.
Students return to Lowndes County Schools Wednesday, Aug. 7, and Valdosta City Schools Thursday, Aug. 8.
