VALDOSTA – Despite an ongoing pandemic, voters showed up to vote early last week.
From Deb Cox's view, voter behavior the past week appeared fairly unchanged by COVID-19 outside of some residents electing to wear masks.
"Doesn't seem to be affecting anybody at all actually," said Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
She attributed people voting the same as usual to the "new normal" created after living nearly three months in a pandemic.
The first week of early voting concluded Sunday with 794 ballots cast in-person. Of the 841 ballots cast last week, 333 voted in the Democratic primary, 459 voted in the Republican primary and two voted on a non-partisan ballot.
That total marks a decrease of almost 200 votes from the first week of the March early voting period before the presidential primaries were delayed twice due to COVID-19. However, it is an increase of about 100 votes from the 693 Lowndes County residents who voted in the first week of the 2016 presidential primaries.
Historically, presidential elections follow a pattern where early voting numbers double each week, Cox said, but she did not know how the pandemic would affect the trend.
Early voting will continue Monday through Friday for the next two weeks with May 30 being the final Saturday to vote. The dates and times are May 26-29; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 30; 7 a.m.-7 p.m., June 1-5, according to Cox.
Mail-in voting has far outpaced in-person voting as 4,754 residents have sent in ballots via mail as of 9:31 p.m. Sunday. That total increased by nearly 900 votes from the 3,865 mail-in ballots received May 18.
The election office spent Sunday catching up on mail-in ballots, Cox said, and has processed all received before picking up more mail Tuesday. With 11,000 absentee ballots already mailed out, Cox said it is possible her office could receive more than 6,000 more mail-in ballots before the 7 p.m., June 9, deadline.
To keep with the large volume of mail-in ballots, the elections office will begin scanning ballots 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1 to June 7. That process will be open to the public, Cox said, but while scanned, those votes will wait to be officially counted with all votes after the election.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until 7 p.m., June 9, and the mailing out of absentee ballots will continue until 5 p.m., June 5. The board of elections will mail absentee ballots as long as applications are received by 5 p.m., June 5, Cox said.
Last week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said voters statewide had already returned 400,000 absentee ballots with three weeks to go until Election Day. He said almost 1.5 million Georgians had submitted requests for absentee ballots and more than 1 million ballots had been sent out as of the same time.
He continued encouraging Georgians to take advantage of absentee voting due to concerns of long wait times for in-person voting because of COVID-19 precautions taken at voting precincts.
“Considering the health risks posed by COVID-19, Georgians should seriously consider submitting an absentee ballot by mail for the June 9 elections,” Raffensperger said. “While we understand the Georgia tradition of in-person voting and look forward to returning to normal in-person voting in future elections, the extra precautions necessary to preserve voter and poll worker health during the pandemic will result in long wait times and an increased health risk that could be avoided through absentee ballots for this election.”
