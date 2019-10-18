Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.