VALDOSTA — A brief power outage hit hundreds of customers in north Lowndes County Tuesday, according to Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation.
A power pole was struck by a piece of equipment, causing the outage, according to a statement from Colquitt EMC.
The accident cut power to 623 customers around Moody Air Force Base, but service was restored to the area, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
