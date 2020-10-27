VALDOSTA – The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County joins a long list of organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, having seen a decline both in funding and adoptions.
With a full facility, the Humane Society is unable to accept any new animals forcing new dogs and cats to be turned away.
Emily Smith, director of operations, said there are presently 90 animals being cared for by the Humane Society. Of the 90, 44 can be adopted.
Cats and kittens cover a large number available for adoption though dogs are also in need.
“We cannot take in anymore unless we have room open up,” Smith said. “Every time someone adopts, they are not only saving the life of the animal they adopted but they are saving the life of the animal that gets to take their place.”
It is unusual for the facility to be full during this time of the year, she said.
Valdosta’s breeding season lasts for 10 months, therefore a decrease in local intake is not foreseen, she said.
“But other no-kill rescues, particularly ones up north, start to have room come available as their breeding seasons are much shorter,” Smith said.
The Humane Society can normally transport animals to other no-kill rescue facilities; however, due to several rescues being full, Smith said the society does not have anywhere to take the animals.
More animals were moved at the pandemic’s onset due to an increase in fostering and adopting but Smith believes a current decline in adoptions is due to people returning to work.
“Before when they were home all the time, they had time to train new puppies and love on kittens,” Smith said. “Now, they don't have that time and adoptions are slowing down at a rapid pace.”
The Humane Society is attempting to create space in its facility to minimize the euthanizing of dogs and cats.
To further its efforts, the facility will learn more about why a pet must be surrendered and will then forward a person to a program that can better assist them such as a re-home program.
“We keep as many animals out of the shelter as possible because the less that enter, the less that are euthanized,” Smith said.
Adoption is not the sole need of the Humane Society; funding is also scarce. COVID-19 hindered fundraisers from being held contributing to the loss of money.
Donations are being sought out to help with operations such as purchasing food for the animals in the society’s care, as well as the Life Ride transport program.
Life Ride is utilized to relocate animals to other no-kill rescues to be fostered or adopted.
“Without the money to pay for getting (items) for these animals like health certificates and gas, car maintenance, etc., we cannot continue to move them out,” Smith said. “As a small facility with very few fosters, this program has made a big impact on the amount of animals we are able to save.”
Volunteers are lacking due to the Humane Society closing its facility to the public at the beginning of the pandemic.
Smith said having “a skeleton crew” and “having very little manpower” has made completing work difficult.
The Humane Society hosts an outdoor adoption event 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in its parking lot.
Anyone interested in fostering an animal can visit humanesocietyofvaldosta.org/foster. The Humane Society offers vetting and supplies.
Anyone wanting to adopt can visit humanesocietyofvaldosta.org/adoptables. All animals available for adoption have photos and biographies on the website.
More information: (229) 247-3266; facebook.com/humanesocietyofvaldosta; and info@humanesocietyofvaldosta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.