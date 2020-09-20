VALDOSTA – Like several other community fundraisers, the annual BARC Ball was cancelled earlier in the year due to COVID-19, but where there's a will, there's a way.
The annual event helps raise money for the BARC Humane Society and its programs for rescued animals.
"Initially, we were disappointed with the decision to cancel our live BARC Ball, but it was warranted given the current health circumstances," Jackie Shoemaker, event chairperson and fundraising coordinator, said. "We quickly focused to keep many of the aspects of our event and shifted to online formats which are now accessible to more people."
The society has chosen to utilize virtual platforms to sponsor the event's main components – which include a silent auction, a reverse drawing and a Steel's Jewelry drawing.
The fundraiser's target goal is $15,000, Shoemaker said. The money raised will assist with the veterinary expenses that BARC incurs for rescued animals, she said.
"We are committed to addressing the animal overpopulation in our community," she said. "Each animal adopted from us has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and rabies vaccinated."
The silent auction will continue to be updated with donated items at 32auctions.com/BARC2020 until Oct. 1. Viewing is currently available. Bidding opens 7 p.m., Oct. 2, and will close at 8 p.m., Oct. 3.
Shoemaker said the starting levels are set at 40% of the item's value. Acceptable payment methods are PayPal and a credit card.
Interested participants can enter a reverse drawing to try and win $2,500. BARC will use Facebook Live to show the hour-long drawing 8 p.m., Oct. 3. Organizers will remove ticket numbers from the drawing and the person owning the final ticket left in the drawing will win the prize money.
Sponsor names will be on display during the Facebook Live and small prizes will be awarded to commenters, Shoemaker said.
Tickets for the reverse drawing are $25.
The Steel's Jewelry drawing is scheduled to open the reverse drawing. Tickets are $5 individually and $20 for five tickets. The grand prize is a $500 Steel's Jewelry gift certificate.
Tickets for both drawings can be bought at Home & Light in Valdosta, 515 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite G, or by calling (229) 244-5870. Tickets for the reverse drawing can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2ZN4Few.
Event sponsors are Brandon, Rackley and Dukes; Jerry and Kay Jennett; Samuel and Janet Kellett; Plastic Surgery Associates; and Valdosta Nissan TKO.
Visit BARC Humane Society on Facebook for more information.
