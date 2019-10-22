Hulaween ready to scare Spirit

LIVE OAK, Fla. – Suwannee Hulaween returns to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, Oct. 24-27.
Hosts for the festival is The String Cheese Incident band, "one of America’s most revered bands," park representatives said.
Born in 1993 in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, SCI has since released 10 albums, six DVDs and countless live recordings from its relentless tour schedule.
"Their 20-year history is packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments," park representatives said. "They have been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, for their community spirit, philanthropic endeavors and for their innovative approach to the business of music."
The festival musical lineup is expected to include the Bassnectar, Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit along with Big Wild, Flying Lotus, Greensky Bluegrass, Jai Wolf, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Snails, STS9 x2, Tchami, Umphrey’s McGee x2, Thundercat, Lettuce, Tom Morello, Steel Pulse, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Strings, Whethan, Clozee, Manic Focus, G. Love & Special Sauce, Maribou State, EOTO, Ripe, Peekaboo, Whipped Cream, Charlesthefirst, Pnuma, The Motet, Circles Around the Sun, Walker & Royce, Star Kitchen, TAUK, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Andy Frasco & the UN, Magic City Hippies, The Hip Abduction, Sodown, Marvel Years, Spaga, J. Worra, Robert Walters 20th Congress, The Funk Hunters, MEMBA, Doom Flamingo, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Nobide, Vampa, Walden, Kaleigh Bakers Someday Honey, Shevonne, Bells and Robes and LPT, Tycho, Marc Rebillet, Mija, Justin Jay, Break Science Live Band, The Grass is Dead, Jon Stickley Trio, The Heavy Pets, Karina Rykman, Polyrhythmics, Erica Falls Band, MZG, Beebs and Her Money Makers, Jaden Carlson Band, Thomas Wynn & The Believers, Travers Brothership, Space Kadet, Shak Nasti, The Quickening, Electric Kif, The Difference, Firewater Tent Revival, Oklahoma Stackhouse, Ella Jet and Future Soul, Future Vintage, Danka, Sad Songs, Spiral Light, The Good Wood Band, Bears & Lions, Vlad the Inhaler, NickFresh, Charlie Hustle, Levitation Jones, Ployd, Hallucinate, Booty Boo, Hunter Reid, Dizzlephunk, Holly Woods, Kozmic, Austen van der Bleek, Clyde Avery, Combustible, Stephanie Laine, Notorious Conduct, Alberto Diaz, Cat Party and SIDETRAKD.
Tickets are still on sale and are limited, park representatives said. For tickets and info, go to info@suwaneehulaween.com or phone (800) 514-3849.
"This festival attracts guests from throughout the United States and from more than 10 countries," park representatives said. "Hulaween was named by Billboard as one of the 11 best Halloween parties to attend in 2018. In 2018 Suwannee Hulaween was listed among The Best 300 Festivals in the World by EverFest and was named one of the Top 12 Music Venues To See in the US Before You Die.
Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, Hula For A Cause ($20 per ticket, donation at the door) will be held in the Music Hall for people already in the Music Park for Hulaween. The annual event raises money for the Suwannee Spirit Kids Music Camp held several times each year free to students at the Music Park and also raises money for the Live Oak Music & Arts Foundation which brings artists into area schools to share different genres of music with students, park representatives said.
Doors open 6 p.m. for the benefit, music on the Music Hall stage begins 6:30 p.m. with Voodoo Visionary, Dr. Bacon, Ajeva and High Test.
Hulaween also helps the local community through its Hula Helps The Hungry program, park representatives said. A food drive will be held during the festival where attendees may exchange 15 non-perishable food items for a special poster created by Art Satisfied. Local charity Love INC of Live Oak will open this booth near the main festival entrance, 11 a .m.-7 p.m. daily Thursday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday when attendees may drop off food in exchange for the poster. Love INC will collect and distribute this food from its downtown facility in Live Oak.
