Huey Magoo's reschedules Valdosta grand opening

VALDOSTA – Construction began Monday on a new chicken restaurant coming to Valdosta, said Buck Harris, franchisee.
Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders first announced plans to open a Valdosta location in mid-September.
A grand opening was tentatively scheduled for December but "delays with construction and COVID effects" hindered progress, said Ilene Leiber of Passion PR Consulting.
Huey Magoo's, 1900 Gornto Road, is set to open in March 2021.
It will mark the first time a Huey Magoo's has opened in Valdosta.
The restaurant will bring 35-45 jobs to the city, Harris said in an earlier interview.
The Valdosta site is one of five where Huey Magoo's plans to open, according to a September press release from Huey Magoo's. Other cities include Milledgeville, Statesboro, Centerville and Warner Robins, the release stated.
Menu items include grilled, hand-breaded and sauced chicken tenders. Fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps will also be sold.
Dine-in, dine-out, take-out, drive-through, curbside pickup and delivery options will be available at participating restaurants, the release stated.
Visit hueymagoos.com for more information.
