THOMASVILLE — No one has had a more up and down journey this season than Jordan Hudson.
He began the season as a starter with big expectations but fell out of that rotation as he struggled early on.
“He was a starter earlier in the year, we had big things planned for him,” head coach Ryan Page said. “He just struggled, he had a really tough start to the year so we gave another kid a shot.”
Most of his playing time came as a pinch runner before eventually making his way back on the field.
“Jordan at practice started showing that he could do it again and he was hitting the ball well,” Page continued. “We gave him an opportunity or two in a game, next thing you know we put him in there and he’s playing well. He just took advantage of his opportunities.”
He’s made some game changing plays on both ends of the ball, his most recent being the RBI single that brought Qrey Lott home to score the game winning run Tuesday night against the Thomas County Central Yellowjackets.
His at bat came right after a pitching change for TCC, and he sent the ball right over the third baseman’s head a few feet off of the left foul line.
As the left fielder scrambled for the ball Lott ran for home plate and scored with plenty of time to spare before the catcher got the ball.
That run put Lowndes up 3-2 and broke a two inning long tie.
Before then Lowndes had no trouble putting the ball in play — Lott’s single to get on base for the game winning sequence was their tenth hit of the evening, and they finished with 11.
What they did have trouble with was getting runners across home base. The three runs they posted Tuesday night were their least since a week prior against Valdosta, and before then they scored three in March.
The upperclassmen willed Lowndes across the finish line on both offense and defense.
Aside from Lott, Ashton Bohler went through six straight batters in the second and third innings after a rough first inning in which Thigpen allowed two runs.
Plenty of different pitchers saw the mound against TCC, even Lott. Though after two walks Luke Register came in and finished out the game.
Lowndes’ bullpen should be rested for the playoffs, which begin at home Friday night against the Westlake Lions.
Westlake was 14-9 overall this season but only 1-8 in Region 2-7A.
Given Lowndes’ record-setting domination in region play, Page likes their chances in the playoffs.
“I think if we play well, we play clean baseball, we throw strikes, as long as we do those things I think this team can go as far as any team we’ve had at Lowndes,” Page said. “I’m excited to watch them play. It’s going to be a tough road, the playoffs in 7A are not easy, but I’m excited about watching these guys over the next few weeks.”
Lowndes’ doubleheader against Westlake starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Noel George Field. If a third game is necessary, it will be played at home Saturday at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.