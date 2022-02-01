VALDOSTA – City schools hosted the annual district spelling bee recently at the Performing Arts Center.
The students participated in one practice round and several competitive rounds before crowning Delancey Hsu of Valdosta Middle School as the 2022 Spelling Bee Champion.
Placing second and third places were Fletcher Hall and Kaleb Johnson of Valdosta Early College Academy.
The top three spellers from J.L. Lomax Elementary School, Pinevale Elementary School, Sallas Mahone Elementary, S.L. Mason Elementary School, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, J.L. Newbern Middle School, Valdosta Middle School, Valdosta Early College Academy and Horne Learning Center competed for the title of district spelling bee winner, school officials said in statement.
Here are the students who represented each school in the bee:
J.L. Lomax: Rubi Dawson, Au'bri Jordan, Anthony Wright.
Pinevale: Janaria Campbell, Mariya Ellis, Zane Lane.
Sallas Mahone: Darian Davis, Kingston Godfrey, Mason Davis.
S.L. Mason: Raimund Davis, Kendall Seward, Jeromy Crawford.
W.G. Nunn: Kennedi Johnson, Denyziah Lowe, Liliana Ochoa.
J.L. Newbern: Jayden Best, Nicholas Donaldson, Justin Roberts.
Valdosta Middle: Delancey Hsu, Madison Pierce, Daveon Miller.
Horne Learning Center: Azaria Green, Semaj Arnold, Keyshon Brown.
Valdosta Early College Academy: Christelle Richardson, Fletcher Hall, Kaleb Johnson.
Hsu will compete in the Region 9 Spelling Bee Saturday, Feb. 26.
