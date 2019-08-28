VALDOSTA — Forecasters say it's too early to say exactly what impact Hurricane Dorian may have on South Georgia.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center put Dorian near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands with speeds of 75 miles per hour, barely enough to register as a Category 1 hurricane.
Once it moves north into open Atlantic waters, Dorian is expected to strengthen to Category 3 (11-129 mph winds), qualifying as a major hurricane. The current storm track shows the eye of Dorian coming ashore anywhere along the Florida and Georgia coasts Monday, though the center of the track currently is aimed at the central sections of Florida's east coast.
How South Georgia would fare as the storm moves in is anyone's guess, meteorologists say.
"There's a lot of uncertainty," said Kate Nguyen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office. "That's pretty far out right now."
She said that, depending on where the storm makes landfall, South Georgia could see no impact or could see heavy rain and possibly damaging winds.
Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather, said South Georgia could feel effects from Dorian Monday.
"We should know better where it's going Friday or Saturday," he said.
Nguyen said no landfall point has been pinpointed yet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
