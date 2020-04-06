ALBANY – Visiting nurses have a place to stay in Albany.
The University System of Georgia, in partnership with Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, will offer temporary housing to traveling nurses assisting at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Albany State University will provide rooms for the nurses in one residence hall, which were closed last month following Kemp’s declaration of a statewide public health emergency due to COVID-19, state officials said.
The effort comes as the City of Albany and its surrounding communities battle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Kemp recently deployed medical support teams to Albany from the Georgia National Guard to help Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital medical staff.
“To all of the health care providers working long shifts and sacrificing precious time away from home to protect Georgians, thank you. You are invaluable in our fight against COVID-19. We owe a debt to you that we will never be able to repay,” Kemp said. “The men and women in our health care workforce are true heroes, and that is why we are opening our doors to offer free housing to nurses in Albany while they care for patients in need. I ask Georgians to thank our health care providers, and I urge them to continue to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19.”
The on-campus housing allocated for health care providers will be in one residence hall and separate from units currently occupied by the few students authorized to remain on campus, state officials said.
USG’s 26 institutions, including Albany State, are currently delivering online instruction through the summer semester. While institutions have remained open, only minimal staff is physically on-site to ensure continuity of certain services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.