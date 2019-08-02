Housing centers earn merit award

VALDOSTA — There was a time when Angela Greer wasn’t sure what would happen to the Valdosta Housing Authority’s community centers.
Since 2014, Greer has worked with both Ora Lee West and Hudson Dockett’s centers and witnessed children’s lives change from the simplest acts of giving them crayons to color with to feeding them their first meal of the day.
“Without this program, it would have a great impact on our kids’ health,” Greer said. “We also assist them with after-school tutoring. It keeps them out of trouble.”
Then 2016 came, and they lost funding for the community centers.
Luckily a year later, the centers were saved by the Boys and Girls Club, which took control of the centers after LODAC, and an anonymous donor, who has funded programs and even field trips for the community centers’ kids.
If not for the new ownership and generous donor, the community centers may not be in the position it is now — receiving a merit award from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment.
“The Housing Authority is excited and honored to have received this recognition from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment officials because it further quantifies the good work that is being done behind the scenes in our neighborhoods within the city,” said Mark Stalvey, Housing Authority executive director.
This is the first time the Valdosta Housing Authority has received an award such as the NAHRO Award of Merit for its youth enrichment program, Stalvey said.
NAHRO started giving out the Award of Merit back in 1989, said Sylvia Gimenez, the agency’s director of communications.
The agency typically gives out the award to a housing authority that is exhibiting qualities outside of its duties of providing shelter that are exemplary or should be viewed as best practice.
“Public housing authorities provide their communities with so much more than shelter,” Gimenez said. “Notwithstanding declining federal funding, the Valdosta Housing Authority brought community partners together to provide their youth with summertime and after-school education and guidance.”
The scoring for the award is based on an application process that only NAHRO members can submit into. The applications are then forwarded to a regional NAHRO judge who decides the winners.
Since funding is scare, the community centers have been able to increase programming for children, such as field trips.
Greer said the anonymous donor is instrumental in supplying funds that offer kids the opportunity to do things that otherwise would not be possible.
“He wanted to give them an opportunity to have something they wouldn’t normally have,” Greer said. “They are not determined by their environment. It starts with programs like ours.”
The community centers have been around for more than 30 years now, Stalvey said, and have provided after-school and summer programming for kids living in public housing.
With the support of community organizations, Stalvey said it has completely changed the way the community centers function.
“The authority was committed to seeing that the centers did not return to the storage room facilities that they once were 30-plus years ago,” Stalvey said. “Facilitating local volunteer organizations to bring life-altering activities to our residents is critical, and at the same time gratifying, as we try to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
