Updated: February 1, 2021 @ 3:00 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority board of commissioners will meet for its annual meeting, noon Monday, Feb. 8. The meeting will be held at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central office, 610 E. Ann St., housing officials said in a statement.
