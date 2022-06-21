Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 96F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 21, 2022 @ 9:02 am
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet for a regular meeting noon Monday, June 27, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St., housing officials said in a statement.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.