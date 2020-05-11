Sunny. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 1:32 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners' regular meeting is scheduled for noon Monday, May 18, at the Ora Lee West Community Center, 610 E. Ann St.
