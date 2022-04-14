VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting at noon Monday, April 18, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St., board representatives said in a statement.
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 10:34 am
