VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a regular meeting noon Wednesday, Nov. 10, held at the Valdosta Housing Authority central office, 610 E. Ann St., members said in a statement.
Housing Authority board to meet
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- Valdosta pedestrian hit by car, killed
- SBA disaster loans available in Lowndes
- Police: Homicide suspect turns himself in
- School board elections: Crenshaw leads; Bell and Gilyard in runoff
- Six newcomers, five incumbents lead Lowndes County municipality races
- Remembering what I'll never forget
- LCSO seeks owner of weapons
- It's official: Barack Obama Boulevard
- Senate proposal shifts some Republican counties into Democrat districts
- Black woman who refused to give up bus seat to white woman seeks record expungement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.