VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners holds its annual meeting noon Monday, March 21, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central office, 610 E. Ann St., authority representatives said.
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 9:52 am
