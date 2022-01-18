VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting, noon Thursday, Jan. 20, via Zoom. For zoom information, contact Mark Stalvey, executive director, (229) 242-4130, ext. 103.
Housing Authority board meeting scheduled
