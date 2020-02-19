ATLANTA — The House passed an amended Fiscal Year 2020 budget that restores many of Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed cuts.
The amended budget passed Wednesday in a 146-26 vote.
Appropriations Chairman Terry England presented changes to the governor’s proposed budget to lawmakers Wednesday, calling the budget “unusual.”
“Although we found maybe the method and the main messaging for executing it might have needed just a little bit of clarification,” England said. “As I said, we have gotten that through this last couple of weeks of work.”
England told lawmakers that enrollment-driven programs such as Medicaid and quality basic education funding were exempt from cuts and there was no use of the rainy day funds to offset cuts.
England said dipping into the rainy day fund would have been “an easy out.”
Conversations on the fiscal year 2021 budget — up next for consideration that includes Kemp’s teacher and state employee pay raises — will start as early as Wednesday afternoon, he said.
England reiterated that the cuts are a result of unusually slow revenue growth and will have an impact on residents.
"To suggest that the impact of $159 million reduction in state funds and 1,255 vacant positions being eliminated or held in this budget would not be felt is disingenuous,” England said. “It takes time to fully vet the long-term impacts of these reductions and the competing needs.”
House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said he is proud of the amended budget finalized by House appropriations leaders.
“I told the members before we started this session that it's a lot easier when times are good or when you have a lot of revenue there to meet needs,” he told reporters. “When we were asked to make cuts the 4% percent in the amended budget and 6% in the big budget, you know that's that's more challenging than others than some of the years that we've had the past few years.”
House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, D-Luthersville, said he would regret if he didn’t ask the question, "why are we voting on a budget full of cuts when the economy is so good?"
"The $159 million that we are about to cut in this supplemental budget aren't just dollars and cents,” he said on the floor. “They have names and they live in each and every one of our districts. And if we haven't heard from those constituents yet, you can bet in the next year we'll hear from them.”
Ralston said some people underestimate the blow that Hurricane Michael had on the state’s economy.
“One of the great untold stories of that is this state is still recovering from a major hurricane a couple years ago,” he said. “That was a crippling blow ... to a good bit of our economy.”
England said the state had never witnessed any event that had such a big impact on the state’s economy as Hurricane Michael.
“Truly those dollars disappeared out of the state overnight,” he said.
Ralston and England said another round of income tax cuts was a promise made to Georgia residents they intend to keep.
“I view that as a commitment that we made to the taxpayers of Georgia two years ago,” Ralston said. “And I think that they expect that Republicans cut taxes.”
Ralston said Fiscal Year 2021, the “big budget,” will be a bigger challenge because of many competing priorities.
