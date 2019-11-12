ATLANTA – The House Special Committee on Economic Growth, co-chaired by State Reps. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, and Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, will hold its next meeting 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The Special Committee on Economic Growth will look at industries which may wish to enter the State of Georgia and would require legislation creating a new regulatory framework, state officials said.
State revenue collected from such new industries could be used to fund specific programs such as education, health care or infrastructure needs, state officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.