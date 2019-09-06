House catches fire

VALDOSTA — A house located on the 400 block of Dale Drive caught fire early Friday morning.
Valdosta Fire Department units arrived on scene within five minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family residence, city officials said. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.
City officials reported there were no injuries, and the house was empty at the time the fire started.
Witnesses said they could see flames coming from the roof of the house.
The Valdosta Police Department and emergency services also responded.
Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.
The owners of the property said investigators told them they believed the fire began near the ceiling from something electrical malfunctioning.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.