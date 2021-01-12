House burns on Williams Street

VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a house fire early Tuesday on Williams Street, officials said.
At 3:38 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1904 Williams Street, a statement from the city said. The first fire unit arrived in approximately four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the roof line of the residence.
The residents were out of the house upon the fire department’s arrival and fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.
A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene; two occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, the statement said. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, city officials said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.