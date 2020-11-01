VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host a “Love Where You Live” community hot spot cleanup in District 3 Saturday, Nov. 7.
City staff and volunteers will work 9 a.m.-noon in the neighborhoods between River Street and Hill Avenue from North Oak Street to St. Augustine Road, city officials said in a statement.
Residents and volunteers will work in the community to assist the neighborhood with this cleanup, by offering some of the additional resources the city has to emphasize the importance of keeping neighborhoods clean and free of bulk trash, city officials said.
Officials encourage residents who live in the area to start gathering bulk trash items to be placed by the road for pickup beginning Monday, Nov. 2. Public works crews will pick up bulk trash items throughout the week at no cost to residents, city officials said. Any items not picked up during the week can be disposed of during the clean-up event, Nov. 7.
City staff will have lawn equipment available on site for use by any residents in the cleanup area. Residents are encouraged to help their neighbors during the clean up.
Volunteers are needed for the clean-up event; anyone or any organization that would like to volunteer can sign up using the online form.
For more information about the Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot cleanup, contact Teresa Turner, community sustainability coordinator, (229) 259-3588, ext. 4788.
