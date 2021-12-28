VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has surpassed administering 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations during the past week.
The hospital reports that it has administered 50,101 vaccinations in the past year.
SGMC has also reported one virus-related death in the past week.
The hospital has reported 456 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported six COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the start of the week. The hospital reported a low of three COVID-19 patients Dec. 13.
The county has reported 235 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That is the same number of virus-related deaths reported last week.
Lowndes County has reported about 11,310 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. That’s an increase of about 120 cases in about a week. Only 20 new cases were reported for the span of the previous week.
There have been about 10,560 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 92 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 55 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 59 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Dec. 17-23.
SGMC has released 2,393 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
