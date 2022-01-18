VALDOSTA – The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in South Georgia Medical Center jumped to nearly 80 Tuesday, while the number of virus-related deaths increased by four, according to a report from the hospital.
SGMC reported 77 virus patients Tuesday up 11 from the number reported during the weekend. It is the highest number of hospitalized patients at SGMC during the surge of the omicron variant.
SGMC has experienced an increase of COVID-19 patients from low single digits at Christmas. Seventy-seven is the highest number of virus patients at SGMC in four months, since mid September.
The hospital has reported 465 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic; the hospital had reported 461 by the end of last week.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 51 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
More than 2,550 COVID-19 patients have been discharged throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered more than 51,000 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported about 12,850 COVID-19 cases and 236 related deaths. About 12,650 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.