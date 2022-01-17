VALDOSTA – Nearly 70 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center late last week, according to hospital reports, while more than 12,700 Lowndes County residents have been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported 66 virus patients going into the long weekend. It is the highest number of patients during the surge of the omicron variant. SGMC has experienced the increase of COVID-19 patients from low single digits at Christmas. Sixty-six is the highest number of virus patients at SGMC since mid September.
The hospital has reported 461 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The average age of patients is 51 years old and 55 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
More than 2,500 COVID-19 patients have been discharged throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered about 51,000 vaccinations.
Lowndes County has reported more than 12,700 COVID-19 cases and 236 related deaths. More than 12,600 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
