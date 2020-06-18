VALDOSTA – Ronnie Dean attributes increased testing for the rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County.
The South Georgia Medical Center chief executive officer told Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County this week the hospital is performing an increased number of tests and finding an increased number of positives, but the rate of positives are not proportional to the rate of tests.
“That’s not a surge. That’s an uptick,” he said.
Since the beginning of June, coronavirus cases have more than doubled in Lowndes, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
SGMC's testing has increased in number and in speed. Some in-house testing can provide results in three to four hours, said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, but even other testing methods have results back in less than 24 hours usually.
SGMC has not observed a similar rise in hospitalizations and deaths which is a positive development, Dean said, with only four patients in the hospital on ventilators Wednesday morning.
Dawson provided numbers to back the claim, saying Lowndes County possesses a drastically lower mortality rate from the virus – 0.58% – compared to the state's 4.28%. Both death rates were confirmed by the VDT via the Tuesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Still, the hospital will stock 150% of the necessary PPE for its staff during the next six months, Dean said. SGMC has kept its COVID-19 intensive care unit and COVID-19 non-ventilator unit, he said, stating the hospital had four patients on ventilators at the time. He said he wants to be prepared in case things get out of hand and mentioned Dougherty County's crisis with the virus during the past three months.
“This fight is not over. We’re doing well, but this fight is not over.” Dawson said, encouraging Lowndes County residents to continue wearing masks and social distance.
In the hospital, Dawson reported 19 COVID-19 positive patients were being treated Wednesday.
The chief medical officer said six hospitalized patients were being treated with Remdesivir – a drug that health care officials have said shows early indications of being an effective treatment against the virus.
Authority member Ben Copeland asked Dawson about the effects of COVID-19 on different demographics.
“I know it affects older folks and I is one,” Copeland said.
Local cases have leaned toward the younger demographics, Dawson said, but older people and those with underlying health conditions have been affected. While the general recovery period from coronavirus remains approximately 10 to 14 days from when symptoms start, Dawson noted some older patients in the hospital have taken two to four weeks to recover.
Dean said the virus has impacted SGMC economically. Stating that its flex plan has helped manage costs without the need for furloughs or layoffs, he said patient volumes have increased in the hospital from 70% in April to 85% in May. He added he hopes to see the volume rise to between 90-95% for June.
Not only have patient volumes risen across the hospital, but emergency room patient volume has rebounded, Dean said.
Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer, said the hospital's outpatient pharmacy reopened with curbside pickup where SGMC employees bring drugs out to patients in their cars.
The hospital's main entrance reopened Thursday and residents can enter and exit 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Authority members went into executive session from 8:32 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. No votes were taken in the closed session, and members approved medical executive committee reports from Berrien campus and Lanier campus, quality improvement report and physician recruitment agreements during the reopened portion.
On Tuesday, Oxford University scientists announced that dexamethasone, a commonly used drug, reduced the death rates in severely ill patients.
The development sparked interest locally as authority members wondered if the hospital was incorporating the medicine into its treatment. Upon asking Dr. Brian Griner if SGMC doctors have used dexamethasone, he said, “We’ve been using steroids since day one. I’m glad the rest of the free world joined us on that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.