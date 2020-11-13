Hospital preps for viruses, vaccines

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s leadership staff gathered for a status quo update as 2020 enters its final throes. The consensus: a hope for the best as the hospital prepares for the worst.
The group met this past week and the topic on everyone’s mind was flu season. With flu season approaching and COVID-19 still a major threat staying on-guard is important, hospital officials said.
SGMC has already experienced influenza cases about on par with COVID-19 coming to the hospital’s emergency room, Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said. That’s why the hospital is pushing an “immunization” campaign making sure everyone gets a vaccine for the flu.
“Within our own, we’ve made it mandatory that all employees are going to be vaccinated from influenza in order to protect our patients and their families,” he said.
And the hospital continues pushing the “three Ws”: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask. Actions promoted to protect people from not one but two viruses now.
Dawson stressed the importance of this campaign is not just for patient safety but to better prepare the hospital for something it has never seen before – a combination of flu and COVID-19.
He said the hospital is preparing for about 100 patients at any given time. It doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case, but “the night is young” as the saying goes.
This isn’t to say SGMC expects the worst but Dawson said the hospital prepares for it. Planning has kept the hospital prepared.
“Thankfully, we’ve been able to handle all the patient volume that we’ve had not only from our community but from associated communities; in some cases, as many as four hours away,” Dawson said.
Preparation isn’t going to be an issue this season.
Early January 2020, Dawson said, SGMC caught news of the virus and heard how it would hinder international suppliers of personal protective equipment, gowns, etc.
The immediate solution was to find alternative sources for PPE and related items.
“We even had some local businesses help to make gowns for us which we now launder in-house,” he said. “We have a stockpile of masks that are designed to supply us at 1.5 times our highest level of inpatient volume that we had with COVID-19 for up to nine months.”
Ventilator capacity is still up and though the COVID-19 inpatient capacity has remained in the 20s for the past several weeks, there is a capacity management plan.
The plan allows additional beds via the reopening of SGMC’s Smith Northview campus for all non-COVID-19 patient.
Fortunately, he said, a vaccination for COVID-19 has been announced and approved. With production underway, SGMC is potentially, tentatively set to receive it by the end of November.
“Representatives from Pfizer have reported that we should have as many as 50 million doses worldwide by the end of the year – 2020,” Dawson said. “Then in 2021, they’re expecting an additional 1.3 billion doses available.”
Lowndes County Health Department and Emergency Management have begun planning to ensure SGMC has the capability to run a vaccine distribution center.
Taking the vaccine could be a scary thing for people with it just coming off of trials and approval, but according to Dawson, Pfizer, the drug company behind the vaccine, has assured it to have 90% efficacy.
It’s not 100% but it’s better than zero.
“It’s like any vaccine. (Take) the flu vaccine,” he said. “To my knowledge, it’s never been 100% effective, but I’ll tell you, if you’ve got something that gives you 70% protection or 80% protection, or in this case, 90% protection, why wouldn’t you do it?”
