VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County held a called meeting Wednesday.
The special meeting was called to examine hiring practices. Sam Allen, chairman of the authority, spoke about the importance of having quality doctors and nurses. He said the goal is to hire and keep good people.
Members went into executive session from 8:52-10:58 a.m. to discuss strategies for physician recruitment. No votes were taken during or after the session.
The authority will have its regular meeting 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.