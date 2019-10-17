VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County met Wednesday morning for its monthly meeting.
The authority announced new South Georgia Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean will be sworn in 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the cafeteria. The event is open to the public.
The authority approved a nominating committee to select a candidate when John W. Langdale's city seat opens in February 2020. The three-person committee will include Chairman Sam Allen, board member Gregory Powell and board member Dr. Brian Griner.
The authority discussed assistance for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for $1 million to establish a teaching position for licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses. The board agreed the money would be paid over time instead of one payment in full.
The authority announced no votes were taken during executive session.
During an open session, the authority approved four items stemming from executive session. The medical executive committee's credentialing recommendation for SGMC main campus and Lanier campus were both approved. The quality improvement patient safety committee report was approved. The compliance work plan was approved.
Executive session began approximately at 8:20 a.m. and ended at 10:50 a.m.
