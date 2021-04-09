VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County has revised and scheduled several meetings.
The personnel committee meeting regularly scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, has been canceled.
There will be a called Hospital Authority bylaws committee meeting 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the Pineview Conference Room, South Georgia Medical Center.
• The regular Hospital Authority board meeting scheduled for 8 a.m., April 21, will be held at the South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus, 1221 McPherson Ave., Nashville, in the administrative Bbuilding.
