VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County has revised and scheduled several meetings. 

The personnel committee meeting regularly scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, has been canceled.

There will be a called Hospital Authority bylaws committee meeting 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the Pineview Conference Room, South Georgia Medical Center.

• The regular Hospital Authority board meeting scheduled for 8 a.m., April 21, will be held at the South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus, 1221 McPherson Ave., Nashville, in the administrative Bbuilding.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you