VALDOSTA – Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County has changed plans for coming meetings.
The personnel committee meeting, the Hospital Authority strategic planning and facilities committee meeting and the Hospital Authority board meeting are as follows, hospital officials said a statement.:
– The personnel committee meeting regularly scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, has been canceled.
– The strategic planning and facilities committee's meeting regularly scheduled for Thursday, May 12, has been canceled.
– The Hospital Authority board meeting has a location change. The regular meeting of the Hospital Authority board scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, will be held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in the Dr. Tina K. Anderson Conference Room, Edward & Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building, first floor, 4089 Val Tech Road.
