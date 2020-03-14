VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority for Valdosta and Lowndes County has canceled its meeting for Wednesday, March 18, according to a statement from the authority.
Additionally, the authority's finance committee meeting for Tuesday, March 17 is also canceled, according to the statement.
South Georgia Medical Center informed The Valdosta Daily Times Wednesday evening a patient treated at its main hospital from March 5 to March 7 then transferred to a Florida hospital received a presumptive positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
The patient, confirmed to be a female, was still alive and critically ill at the Florida hospital as of Thursday, said Dr. Brian Dawson, chief medical officer for SGMC, at a Thursday afternoon press conference. There was no indication she recently traveled overseas, Dawson said.
