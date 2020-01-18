Hospice seeks funding for new therapy

VALDOSTA – A local hospice is asking for assistance in purchasing a new form of therapy.
The Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House need community help in acquiring Virtual Reality Therapy, a free service that line staff said will allow patients to escape their stresses and go wherever they wish.
With a tablet loaded with more than 500 sites acting as a map, Virtual Reality Therapy will transport patients to their desired locations through a headset.
Hospice staff listed improving comfort, decreasing anxiety, reducing restlessness, reducing blood pressure and alleviating pain as VRT benefits.
“These are all things that we see everyday in our patients,” said Amanda Mason, hospice director of clinical support and admissions. “It’s just a different turn to providing comfort for our patients without the use of medications.”
Staff emphasized VRT will not be a replacement for services but will be utilized as an enhancer for a patient’s quality of life.
Mason is unaware of anyone in the region using this form of therapy in a medical setting.
“I visualize it like if a patient has one last wish to go to Paris or even the beach, that would be an easy application to find to give them that experience of being at the beach just one last time,” she said.
The hospice is asking for $3,000 toward its goal of obtaining VRT by March.
To fundraise, a pre-cooked meat sale is being held at the hospice. Johnston’s Family Owned is providing meat.
Boston Butts weighing six to six-and-a-half pounds; picnic hams, cured and smoked, weighing six to six-and-a-half pounds; and ribs with a barbecue rub, weighing three-and-a-half pounds are being sold.
Meat tickets are $30 and available until Jan. 23. Pick-up for meats is Jan. 31 at the Tree House Thrift Shop, 3005 N. Ashley St.
Tickets may be purchased by calling (229) 433-7034 or (229) 433-7000.
Separate from the sale, online donations are being accepted at hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org to fundraise for VRT, as well.
