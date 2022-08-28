Hospice recognizes National Grief Awareness Day

VALDOSTA – Grief is the response to the loss of someone loved or something to which a bond or affection was formed.
Hospice of South Georgia recognizes National Grief Awareness Day Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to National Today, National Grief Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the myriad ways in which individuals cope with loss. Founded by Angie Cartwright in 2014, the day is designed to encourage open communication on loss and bereavement and better inform the public on the facts of grief.
Christen Cribbs, LPC, Hospice bereavement coordinator, specializing in faith-based trauma, said, “I help people understand that grieving comes in waves. You cannot go around it, you have to go through it. ... I believe it helps when you are compassionate and you give them hope throughout their journey.”
While National Grief Awareness Day is recognized once a year, Hospice offers resources to people going through personal loss and acts as a support for people who are grieving.
At the beginning of the holiday season, October through December, Hospice offers increased support with workshops, events, and other special activities for people who have had losses throughout the year.
Cribbs said in October Hospice hosts a two-day children's grief camp while providing a workshop for the parents and guardians to assist with their children's grief journey. In November, the Langdale Hospice House hosts the annual Angel Tree Remembrance Ceremony. Families can bring an ornament that represents their family members to hang on the tree until the New Year.
Hospice offers group and individual grief counseling based on a bereavement assessment, which is taken throughout the journey.
While Hospice is there to help families along the journey of their grief, Cribbs said she does offer grief counseling to staff who are constantly surrounded by death or going through their own grief.
“We grieve because we love, but we have to be vulnerable enough to share how we feel,” she said.
Cribbs shared five tips to help the grief journey:
– Allow yourself to feel the feelings. The only way to get through grief is to go through grief.
– It’s OK to not be OK. As humans, we are vulnerable and it takes courage to face emotional pain.
– Be gentle with yourself while grieving. Grief is not to be “gotten over” but rather the intensity of grief lessens over time.
– Remember your loved one. The dance of grief is learning to balance the sorrow with the celebration of life.
– Plan ahead for the holidays and special occasions. Grief invited us not to forget but to remember; make it a day to remember.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.