Hospice presents professional workshop for grief journey

This story has been edited since its original post.
VALDOSTA – Hospice of South Georgia observes its 35th anniversary, presenting a special seminar focusing on COVID-19 grief.
“To celebrate 35 years in the community, we want to help professionals identify different ways people grieve because of COVID-19 and how the pandemic losses can lead to complex grief,” Lindsey Rogers, senior marketing specialist, said.
“This is the first workshop in this community to present this sort of information to the mental health professionals."
Dr. Jackson Rainer, Ph.D., ABPP, board-certified clinical psychologist, will be the presenter for "Rebuilding Shattered Lives: Traumatic Loss and Covid Grief Recovery."
Licensed social workers, marriage and family therapists and professional counselors, in need of continuing education credits, will receive six for this event.
“This event has been postponed over the last two years due to COVID-19; however, we will have safety measures in place such as strongly suggesting masks, and hand sanitizer stations, social distanced set up,” Rogers said.
The sponsors are partners in providing mental health and care in the surrounding communities.
Platinum Sponsors: Comfort Keepers In-Home Care and Greenleaf.
Gold Sponsors: Turning Point, Home Instead, and Suncrest Home Health.
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m., March 11, Rainwater Conference Center. Licensed professionals seeking 6 CEUS $120, other participants will be $30.
Lunch will be provided for all participants, organizers said.
Register online at eventbrite.com or scan QR on the flyer. For more information, contact Lindsey Rogers at (229) 433-7006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.