Hospice honors volunteers

VALDOSTA – Hospice of South Georgia honored its volunteers with an appreciation luncheon Wednesday.
“Volunteers are the heart of hospice. Without them, Hospice of South Georgia would not exist,” said Kevin Moore, executive director of Hospice of South Georgia.
National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization celebrates the contributions and gifts of America’s dedicated hospice volunteers during National Volunteer Week (April 17-23).
“Last year, many of our volunteers put in over 2,200 hours,” Michael Bass, volunteer coordinator and chaplain, said. “Normally, we recognize volunteers with a banquet but the luncheon is a great way for us to show a majority of volunteers our appreciation.”
Mary Robert, volunteer since 2021, said her journey began after her visit to Hospice of South Georgia.
“I was so impressed by the leadership and staff while visiting that I decided to attend training and become a volunteer," Robert said. "I have enjoyed it and look forward to coming each day.”
Prior to COVID-19, the hospice volunteer program had more than 70 volunteers but only 25 returned in 2021.
Bass said, “With the numbers we have now we aren’t able to do all we want but the goal for the volunteer program is to fill the Hospice house, bereavement program, return to in-home patient care and tele-care, with future plans to return to nursing homes and a pet therapy program.”
Volunteers contribute $21.79 an hour to organizations, according to NHPCO.
Following the luncheon, volunteers received a certificate, T-shirt and a gift bag.
