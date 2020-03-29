SPARKS — Georgia is known for a lot of things, from peaches to pecans, but South Georgia also boasts its own unique wine, courtesy of Horse Creek winery.
Horse Creek Winery’s main location is in Sparks with a tasting room in Nashville.
Ed Perry initially started a fresh fruit vineyard, which grew into Horse Creek Winery in 2008. “We had to figure out what we wanted to go into,” Perry said. “A lot of people went into the pecan business. We decided to go into winery.” The name stems from the creek that runs along the edge of the property and was named by W.D. “Bill” Perry, Ed’s father.
The winery was named in his honor. The Perry family history can be seen across the walls of the Nashville tasting room. The Sparks location was added four years later when the youngest Perry son, Will, joined the business. “We don’t intend to be just a side-of-the-road winery,” Perry said on the Horse Creek website. “Our wines have won gold medals and have proven they can compete in Napa Valley. We are very serious about producing award-winning muscadine and vinifera wines.”
Since its inception, Horse Creek wines have won numerous awards and received accolades from across the nation. Horse Creek boasts a variety of muscadine wines with the biggest seller being Ponderosa Gold, a white table wine. Wine slushies are also a big hit; they are sold on site or as a mix. Horse Creek wines are sold at numerous retailers and restaurants locally.
Continuing its growth, Horse Creek has its own bistro with an experienced chef making fresh meals at the Sparks location. Events are frequently held on the grounds including weddings. Mike Johnson, Horse Creek chief operating officer, said there are many developmental phases expected in the future of Horse Creek as it works to become a destination.
The Nashville tasting room is open 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The Sparks tasting room is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon-8 p.m., Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m., Sundays. The Bistro in Sparks is closed Sundays through Thursdays, but open 4-10 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays. The Nashville location is 2873 Highway 76 West, and the Sparks location is 101 Rountree Bridge Road.
Information can be found online at horsecreekwinery.com
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
