Horne Learning Center hosts PBIS kick off

Submitted PhotoHorne Learning Center recently kicked off the annual positive behavioral interventions and supports.

VALDOSTA – Horne Learning Center students, faculty and staff held their annual positive behavioral interventions and supports kick-off event.

The PBIS kick-off gave students an opportunity to renew their commitment to student success, school officials said in a statement. 

The event included a presentation of the expectations and rewards for the 2020-21 school year. They were also able to provide feedback regarding the changes or improvements they wished to see within the program.

