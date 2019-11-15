Horne center goes pink

Submitted PhotoFaculty, staff and students of Maceo A. Horne Learning Center observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October. Two Pink Out days were held to honor survivors and the memory of those 'who fought a valiant fight against breast cancer,' school officials said. 'Everyone was encouraged to dress in pink attire and delicious pink treats were available to purchase.' Money was raised for the American Cancer Society. Each of the homeroom classes competed to see which group would raise the most money. Jenne' Wells’ homeroom won the competition.