VALDOSTA – Blake and Lindsey Garrett are sharing their journey of raising their happy 2-year-old son, Hudson, with HIE.
HIE stands for Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, or lack of oxygen from restricted blood flow affecting the brain. It is a type of brain injury, according to Hope for HIE.
HIE can cause cerebral palsy, epilepsy, hearing and vision impairments, learning and attention issues, feeding and GI issues, and other developmental delays and disabilities.
“When you have a child you think of all the experiences of others and you never think about anything going wrong even though you know it’s a small percentage,” Lindsey Garrett said. “We had no idea why Hudson wasn’t breathing when he was born and it wasn’t until about five days after his birth we were told a brain injury occurred."
The Garretts said doctors cautioned them that Hudson would probably never walk, talk or recognize them.
“We were obviously heartbroken because we had never expected or dreamed that life would be that way. But when you have a child, you will do anything for them,” Lindsey Garrett said.
Hudson has 20% brain damage due to HIE. He spent 47 days in the NICU in Savannah.
As young and new parents, Blake and Lindsey Garrett had to make adjustments in their lives, as Hudson required 24/7 care between therapy, doctors appointments and multiple surgeries.
Lindsey Garrett said Hudson was sent home from the NICU with a feeding tube, a list of treatments and therapy.
She turned to Google to understand Hudson’s brain injury. In research, she found Hope for HIE.
The vision of Hope for HIE is “empowering communities to find hope in the HIE journey.”
“When I joined the Facebook group, I was amazed at the different outcomes of HIE and was thankful that parents were available to talk and share with me in any kind of way,” Lindsey Garrett said. “That’s why I wanted to be able to raise awareness about HIE because many people do not know what it is or that their is support for parents and families that experience it.”
Since joining Hope for HIE, she has been able to not only learn more about her son’s care but share the information with the NICU in Savannah.
In the last six months, the Garretts have relocated to Valdosta, the couple's hometown, where they have received much needed support and encouragement in raising Hudson.
Though Hudson is not able to walk, he still goes on family outings and vacations.
The family went on its first hike earlier this year.
“We are trying to give him the best quality of life that we can under the circumstances,” Lindsey Garrett said. “We have never let this stop us or him from experiencing the world around him.”
She recently partnered with the organization No Such Thing; its mission is “to help others redefine purpose by removing defining labels.”
The organization created a book, “No Such Thing as Normal,” which highlights all differences as normalities in a way for children to understand.
“Our goal is to sale 200 books and No Such Thing will donate $1,000 to Hope for HIE. This partnership will bring awareness of HIE to the No Such Thing community,” Lindsey Garrett said.
“Hudson does recognize his mom and dad. We like to believe that he tells us he loves us in different gestures that he makes. He smiles when we walk in, when we talk to him he smiles. He has exceeded all expectations,” she said.
The Garretts share updates on Hudson via Instagram @lindzgarrett and Facebook Healing Hudson.
April is HIE Awareness Month to learn how you can get involved, visit hopeforhie.org and follow on Instagram @Hopeforhie and Facebook Hope for HIE Foundation.
