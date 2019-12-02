Honor Society inducts new members

Submitted PhotoThe Tifton chapter of the National Technical Honor Society at Southern Regional Technical College recently inducted 12 new members into the organization. The inductees are Macy Martin of Sylvester, Mercedes Curles of Adel, Sara Muterspaugh of Tifton, Anna West of Tifton, Hannah Roberts of Nashville, Charles Conger of Chula, Michael Golden of Omega, Felicia Richardson of Tifton, Beverly Suggs of Moultrie, Kimberly Lovett of Thomasville, Nicholas Craig of Tifton, and Emily Walker of Tifton.